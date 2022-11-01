Bangladesh raises Aman rice procurement price to Tk 42 per kg, paddy to Tk 28

The government has raised the procurement price of Aman rice paddy by Tk 1 and the price of rice by Tk 2 in the current season.

The new procurement price of the paddy is now Tk 28 per kg, while the price of rice is Tk 42 per kg.

The government is set to buy a total of 300,000 tonnes of paddy and 500,000 tonnes of parboiled rice from farmers and rice mill owners, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Food Planning and Supply on Tuesday.

The price of Aman paddy was set at Tk 27 per kg and rice at Tk 40 per kg in the previous season.