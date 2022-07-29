Bangladesh seeks $2bn from World Bank, ADB to stabilise economy

The government has requested $2 billion from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank in budget aid to prop up the economy on the edge due to the Ukraine-Russia war following the pandemic.

Bangladesh asked for fund assistance of $1 billion from the ADB and $750 million from the World Bank and another $250 million from its fund for the countries affected by climate change, according to Economic Relations Division officials.

The government also applied to borrow $4.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund or IMF.