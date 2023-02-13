Malaysia-bound Bangladeshi workers exasperated over airfare surging three times over

Noakhali’s Joynal Abedin recently landed a job with a construction company in Malaysia under the government-to-government memorandum of understanding to export manpower Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur agreed on in 2021.

The company offered him a contract with a decent wage after his mandatory health checks were completed recently.

However, Joynal is not sure when he can start work for his new employers as tickets for every airliner that operates flights from Bangladesh to Malaysia have already been sold out until the end of March this year.

Joynal was told by airliners that the demand for air tickets to Malaysia is so high that the available one-way tickets after March may cost him over Tk 100,000, which is not usually over Tk 30,000 in regular times.