    Two launches lose route permits as probe opens into deadly Sadarghat accident  

    The accident occurred when a mooring line snapped and hit people

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 April 2024, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 11 April 2024, 02:32 PM

    Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA has started investigating the deaths of five people in an accident during the docking of launches at Sadarghat terminal.  

    BIWTA also cancelled route permits of MV Farhan-6 and MV Tasrif-4 after the accident around 3pm on Eid-ul-Fitr Day on Thursday.

    Joynal Abedin, director of safety and traffic management at BIWTA, told bdnews24.com about the revocation of MV Farhan-6’s route permit.

    BIWTA Chairman Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa said MV Tasrif-4’s route permit was also revoked.

    Joynal said the launches operated on the route from Dhaka to Charfeson’s Betua.

    BIWTA Director Rafiqul Islam will head a three-strong committee to investigate the accident.

    Joynal said the committee was to submit its report within seven working days.

    The accident occurred when a mooring line snapped and hit people.

    Billal, 25, his wife Mukta, 26, their daughter Maisha, 3, Ripon Howlader, 38, and Robiul, 19,  died on the spot. All the victims’ full names were not available. The bodies were sent to Mitford Hospital.

