Two launches lose route permits as probe opens into deadly Sadarghat accident  

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA has started investigating the deaths of five people in an accident during the docking of launches at Sadarghat terminal.

BIWTA also cancelled route permits of MV Farhan-6 and MV Tasrif-4 after the accident around 3pm on Eid-ul-Fitr Day on Thursday.

Joynal Abedin, director of safety and traffic management at BIWTA, told bdnews24.com about the revocation of MV Farhan-6’s route permit.

BIWTA Chairman Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa said MV Tasrif-4’s route permit was also revoked.