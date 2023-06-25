Bangladesh signs deal with ADB for $400m third tranche of loans for Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar railway

The government has signed a loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank for another $400 million to build a dual-gauge railway connecting Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar to promote trade, investment and tourism.

The assistance forms the third tranche of $1.5 billion ADB loans for the SASEC Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Railway Project, the ADB said in a statement.

Economic Relations Secretary Sharifa Khan and ADB Deputy Country Director for Bangladesh Jiangbo Ning signed the agreement in Dhaka on Sunday.