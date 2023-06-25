    বাংলা

    Bangladesh signs deal with ADB for $400m third tranche of loans for Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar railway

    The dual-gauge railway connecting Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar is expected to promote trade, investment and tourism

    The government has signed a loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank for another $400 million to build a dual-gauge railway connecting Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar to promote trade, investment and tourism. 

    The assistance forms the third tranche of $1.5 billion ADB loans for the SASEC Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Railway Project, the ADB said in a statement. 

    Economic Relations Secretary Sharifa Khan and ADB Deputy Country Director for Bangladesh Jiangbo Ning signed the agreement in Dhaka on Sunday. 

    The loan will help complete the construction of the 102 kilometers of new railway line between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. 

    “ADB is assisting the government to shift from road to rail, which is a climate-friendly, safe, affordable, and efficient mode of transport,” said Ning. 

    “The project is a priority investment and will open up the unserved areas of Cox’s Bazar region by promoting investment, trade and tourism.” 

    The project also integrates features that are friendly to the elderly, women, children, and people with disabilities, according to him. 

    The new rail link, which is expected to open in 2023, aims to transport 2.9 million passengers annually between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar by 2024. 

    The construction of this railway section is one of several ADB railway projects to help Bangladesh meet its targets under its Eighth Five-Year Plan and Railway Master Plan. 

    Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Railway is part of the Trans-Asia Railway network, an initiative led by the United Nations, aiming to provide seamless rail links between Asia and Europe to better connect people and markets.

