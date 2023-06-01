FY24 budget: products to pay more and less for

PRODUCTS THAT MAY GET COSTLIER

. Ballpoint pen: 15 per cent VAT proposed at the manufacturing stage.

· Cigarette: 150 per cent SD has been proposed for liquid nicotine products, while a 212.20 per cent tax has been proposed during the import of e-cigarettes and other vaporising devices.

· Car: a climate surcharge based on their engines' cubic capacity or, cc, applicable for owning more than one car. The cost of owning more than one car will rise as a result.

· Land: an increase in source tax is proposed for land registration.

· Travel: a tax increase has been proposed for travelling abroad, while the tax rate has also been increased for domestic air travel.

· Software: 5 per cent VAT on software production and customisation services.

· LPG cylinder: a 7.5 per cent VAT on the steel required to build liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, up from the existing five per cent.

· Mobile phones: the VAT on local mobile phone manufacturers proposed up to 7.5% based on their capabilities. At the manufacturing stage, the VAT rate has been increased to 2 per cent from 0, while in different stages at the assembly rate, the VAT has been raised to 5 per cent from 3 per cent and to 7.5 per cent from 5 per cent.

· Plastic products: a 7.5 per cent VAT, up from the existing five per cent, on all types of plastic tableware, kitchenware, household articles, hygiene and toilet articles, including any similar products, except tiffin boxes and water bottles.

· Kitchenware: 7.5 per cent VAT instead of 5 per cent for aluminium dinnerware, similar products and kitchen machinery.

· Household products: a 7.5 per cent VAT instead of 5 per cent for different types of tissue papers, hand towels and clinical bed sheets.

· Imported soaps: the regulatory duty for imported soap has been proposed to be 20 per cent from the existing 3 per cent.

· Sunglasses: a 7.5 per cent VAT for plastic and metal framed sunglasses, up from the existing 5 per cent.

· Cement: specific rate of duty of Tk 700 has been proposed for imported cement clinkers up from the existing Tk 500. For commercial importers, the specific rate of duty on the product has been raised to Tk 950 from Tk 750.

· Elevators: a 15 per cent import duty has been proposed for elevators, up from the existing 5 per cent, while a 15 per cent import duty has been proposed for escalators up from the current 1 per cent.

· Cashew nuts: a 15 per cent VAT instead of 5 per cent on cashew nuts, including shelled ones.

. Basmati rice: a 15 per cent VAT on non-fortified Basmati rice.

· Fruits: A 20 per cent import duty on fruits, nuts and other edible parts of plants.

· bicycle: 15 per cent import duty has been proposed for bicycle parts, up from the current 10 per cent.