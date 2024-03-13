    বাংলা

    Counterfeit or forged tag?: Government sugar is sold at Tk 170 after price is set at Tk 140

    A top official says they are unaware of such practices using the government corporation’s brand

    The government has set the price of sugar from its mill at Tk 140 per kg, but the product is being sold at Tk 170 at some places in Dhaka.

    It is unclear if the product is counterfeit or the price tag is forged.

    A surprised Sheikh Shoebul Alam, the chairman of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, said on Wednesday they were unaware of such practices using the government corporation’s brand.

    He suspects someone is engaged in rogue practices using their company's name and packaging design.

    He added that they would take immediate action to prevent such practices by altering the packaging or addressing the matter accordingly.

    The government has set the price of sugar between Tk 140 and Tk 145 per kg, which is expected to remain unchanged before Eid-ul-Fitr, according to State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu.

    Cane sugar produced by the corporation remains fixed at Tk 140 per kg.

