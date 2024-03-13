Counterfeit or forged tag?: Government sugar is sold at Tk 170 after price is set at Tk 140

The government has set the price of sugar from its mill at Tk 140 per kg, but the product is being sold at Tk 170 at some places in Dhaka.

It is unclear if the product is counterfeit or the price tag is forged.

A surprised Sheikh Shoebul Alam, the chairman of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, said on Wednesday they were unaware of such practices using the government corporation’s brand.

He suspects someone is engaged in rogue practices using their company's name and packaging design.