India to ease capital, disclosure rules for passive funds

India's markets regulator plans to lower capital and disclosure requirements for fund houses that run passive investment schemes, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Proposed new rules would also allow existing fund houses to hive off their passive investment schemes into separate entities to take advantage of the looser regulation, these people said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will seek public comments on the proposals before finalising the rules, the sources said, declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

SEBI did not respond to an email from Reuters.

The regulator first flagged the prospect of lighter regulations for passive funds in its annual report in August. The details of those proposals have not been previously reported.

Assets under management of passive funds surged sevenfold to 7.9 trillion rupees between July 2019 and September 2023 and now account for 17% of the total industry.

Passive funds replicate indexes, leaving less discretion for fund managers.

SEBI plans to reduce the capital requirement for passive only fund houses to about 100 million rupees from 500 million rupees currently, the sources said.