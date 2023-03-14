The one pound rescue: inside the rush to save Silicon Valley Bank UK

After a run on deposits, the Bank of England kick-started a scramble to salvage SVB UK while seeking insolvency in the event it could not find a buyer.

That complicated the rescue because NatWest, which operated as SVB UK's clearing bank in Britain, had stopped processing its transactions, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The situation was urgent because SVB UK had lost almost half of its deposits in the 48 hours leading up to its rescue, the source said.

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation had also shut off access to the parent company's technology platform, the source said, meaning the potential bidders and treasury officials called both the FDIC and NatWest over the weekend to get SVB UK running again.

The FDIC did not respond to a request for comment, while NatWest declined to comment.

By late on Saturday afternoon, officials had contacted potential bidders to look more closely at SVB UK, giving them access to secure online vaults containing the lenders' financials, five sources with knowledge of the matter said.

As the crisis deepened, on Sunday morning finance minister Jeremy Hunt sought to reassure Silicon Valley Bank's customers in Britain that the government was working on a solution.

Banks including Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest Group, Bank of London and OakNorth examined the books to see if an emergency deal could be reached, sources said.

At least one British bank was put off by some of the lending to the riskier startup sector which the US-owned lender offered, an executive at the bank said.

For another bank, 75% of the book consisting of loans to private equity and venture capital funds was considered high quality, representing an opportunity.

Still, Treasury officials also continued to work on a "Plan B" in case a sale fell through, which could have seen Silicon Valley Bank UK broken up if no single buyer emerged, multiple sources involved with the talks said.

30 MINUTE DEADLINE

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak battled inconsistent WiFi to remain in contact with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and finance minister Jeremy Hunt during a more than 15 hour flight to San Diego as the talks wore on. HSBC's team including CEO Noel Quinn and UK CEO Ian Stuart began closer scrutiny of SVB UK that afternoon, a source familiar with the matter said.

Boutique investment bank Robey Warshaw - which has previously advised HSBC in its defence against a break-up call by its biggest shareholder - was drafted in an adviser by the bank over the weekend to help them on the SVB UK deal, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

By early evening on Sunday officials from the Treasury gave potential bidders a final 30 minutes to submit their offers, one of the sources directly involved in one of the bids said.

Officials from the Bank of England and Treasury along with board members from SVB UK were then locked in talks.

Meanwhile, in the US, regulators moved to protect SVB depositors, as well as implementing wider measures to shore up confidence in the banking system.