Widowed Palestinian doesn't expect much from US action against Israel

His death drew attention in the United States, which in 2022 called for a criminal investigation and is now reported by Israeli media to be planning sanctions against the Netzah Yehuda unit over its treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank - an unprecedented step by Israel's closest ally.

News of the potential sanctions drew an outraged response from Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he would fight the decision "with all my strength."

Nazmiya Assad, speaking to Reuters in an interview at her home in Jiljilya, said it would be good if sanctions were imposed and the perpetrators brought to justice, saying this might serve to deter such violence in the future.

But she also expressed doubt Washington would take meaningful steps against Israel.

"I don't think they will do anything, because they give them the freedom to do whatever they want. They kill many people without compassion - the elderly, women, or children," she said, referring to Israeli violence in Gaza and the West Bank.

Even as Washington approves more military aid to Israel, the prospect of US sanctions has added to strains in ties already frayed by differences over how Israel has waged its Gaza assault and by US sanctions on violent Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military has said soldiers temporarily gagged Assad - who had a history of heart problems - with a strip of cloth and cuffed his hands with a zip tie because of his refusal to cooperate. The soldiers left him supine and unresponsive, saying they assumed he had fallen asleep.

Netzah Yehuda's battalion commander was reprimanded and two officers were dismissed, but Israeli military prosecutors decided against pursuing criminal charges because they said there was no link between the errors made by soldiers and Assad's death.

The Military Advocate General said a military medical official found it impossible to determine that his death was caused specifically by the soldiers' conduct, and that the soldiers could not have been aware of his medical condition.

Nazmiya Assad noted there was a medical centre a few hundred metres (yards) from where he was being held. "Not one of them had compassion to help the man," she said.

The Assads had lived in the United States for 45 years, returning to Jiljiya 10 years before his death.