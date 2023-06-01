Sri Lanka cuts rates by 250 bps, signals rebound from crisis

"Policy interest rates reduced in view of the faster deceleration of inflation, benign inflation outlook and the easing of BOP (balance of payment) pressures, thereby reinforcing the rebound of the economy," the CBSL said.

"The rate cuts are expected to accelerate the normalisation of the interest rate structure, broadbase economic activity and ease pressures in financial markets helping steer the economy towards a rebound phase."

Sri Lanka's key Colombo Consumer Price Index rose 25.2% on year in May from 35.3% in April, reducing some stress on the crisis-hit economy which has crumpled under soaring inflation caused by its worst financial crisis in over seven decades.

The index peaked at a 69.8% year-on-year surge in September last year. The national inflation rate was at 33.6% in

April, easing from 73.7% in September.

The International Monetary Fund has set Sri Lanka an inflation target of 15.2% for this year but the CBSL is eyeing a more ambitious target of single digit inflation by September.

"Headline inflation is forecast to reach single digit levels in early Q3-2023, and stabilise around mid-single digit levels over the medium term," the bank said.