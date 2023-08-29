Bangladesh passes draft law to welcome BRICS bank funds

Bangladesh also sought membership of BRICS, but the group invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates during its just-concluded summit in South Africa.



BRICS’s Shanghai-headquartered lender NDB has signed off on more than 80 projects in the five original member countries. The value of the projects exceeds $30 billion and they are in sectors from transport, water and sanitation to clean energy and digital and social

Infrastructure.



Secretary Mahbub said global and multilateral development banks, such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, need legal protection for financing, for which the new law has been drafted.



The legal issues related to such development partners include tax waivers for their staff members, he said.