Former Australia skipper Paine to end exile with first class comeback

He subsequently withdrew from the game to go on an indefinite "mental health break" and was omitted from Tasmania's contracts list in May.

Paine returned to training with Tasmania in August and on Tuesday was named in their 13-man squad for the Shield clash against Queensland starting Thursday, with captain and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade unavailable due to international commitments.

Paine, who played his last first-class match in April 2021, was set to lead Australia into the home Ashes series last year until the "sexting" allegations became public.