    বাংলা

    Former Australia skipper Paine to end exile with first class comeback

    Paine quit Test captaincy last year following revelations that he was investigated for sending lewd text messages to female receptionist

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Oct 2022, 03:51 PM
    Updated : 4 Oct 2022, 03:51 PM

    Former Australia captain Tim Paine will end his long absence from elite cricket next week with the wicketkeeper set to make his Sheffield Shield comeback with Tasmania.

    Paine quit the Test captaincy last November following revelations that he was investigated in 2018 for sending lewd text messages to a female former receptionist at state governing body Cricket Tasmania.

    He subsequently withdrew from the game to go on an indefinite "mental health break" and was omitted from Tasmania's contracts list in May.

    Paine returned to training with Tasmania in August and on Tuesday was named in their 13-man squad for the Shield clash against Queensland starting Thursday, with captain and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade unavailable due to international commitments.

    Paine, who played his last first-class match in April 2021, was set to lead Australia into the home Ashes series last year until the "sexting" allegations became public.

    He was replaced by fast bowler Pat Cummins as captain, with Alex Carey taking his spot behind the stumps.

    Paine, who said his texting to the former Cricket Tasmania staffer was consensual, was cleared by an internal Cricket Australia investigation in 2018, which was not revealed to the public until late last year.

    Test Cricket
    RELATED STORIES
    Australia's Marsh to make batting return against West Indies
    Marsh to make batting return against Windies
    Marsh's return is good news for defending champions Australia in the lead-up to the World Cup
    Moeen closes the door on England Test return
    Moeen closes the door on Test return
    The 35-year-old announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September last year
    England's Bairstow ruled out until 2023 after surgery
    Bairstow ruled out until 2023 after surgery
    He was ruled out of the rest of the summer and the T20 World Cup by a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September
    India's Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup with injury
    Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup
    India's pace spearhead was earlier ruled out of the ongoing home series against South Africa after his back injury flared up

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher