    Punjab pull off IPL's highest run chase in eight-wicket win over Kolkata

    Bairstow's unbeaten 108 off 48 balls, with eight fours and nine sixes, see Punjab secure the win with eight balls to spare

    Published : 26 April 2024, 06:44 PM
    Punjab Kings achieved the highest successful run chase in IPL history on Friday, chasing down the target of 262 set by Kolkata Knight Riders, as they clinched an eight-wicket win to break the previous record of 226-6 set by Rajasthan Royals in 2020.

    Opener Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 108 off 48 balls, with eight fours and nine sixes, saw Punjab secure the win with eight balls to spare at the Eden Gardens after impact player Prabhsimran Singh (54 off 20 balls) got them off to a quick start.

    Punjab's 262-2, the franchise's biggest innings, is the joint highest score in IPL history for a team batting second, equalling Royal Challengers Bangalore's 262-7 in response to Sunriser Hyderabads' 287-3 in the league's highest scoring game earlier this month.

    Punjab rose to eighth place in the table after their first win in five matches, with six points from nine games.

