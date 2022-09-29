Rahul, Yadav fifties secure India's 8-wicket romp v S Africa

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav smashed unbeaten fifties to lead India to an eight-wicket victory over South Africa in the opening Twenty20 International in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

India restricted South Africa to 106-8, a total that had looked improbable after a spectacular top order collapse left the touring side reeling at 9-5 in 2.3 overs.

Rahul made 51 not out and Yadav, the world's second-ranked Twenty20 batsman, remained unbeaten on 50 off 33 balls as India romped home with 20 balls to spare.