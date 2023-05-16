ICC scraps 'unnecessary' soft signal ahead of WTC final

On-field umpires will no longer be required to give a soft signal before referring decisions to TV umpires, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday as it detailed several changes to playing conditions.

On-field umpires would give a 'soft signal' based on their intuition when faced with a tight call, making a decision before asking the TV umpire to look at it again from different angles in slow motion.

TV umpires would uphold the soft signal decision unless they have conclusive evidence to overturn it.

The soft signal has attracted criticism in the past, with England Test captain Ben Stokes and ex-India skipper Virat Kohli calling for changes to the rule.