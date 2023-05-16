    বাংলা

    ICC scraps 'unnecessary' soft signal ahead of WTC final

    The soft signal has attracted criticism in the past, with England Test captain Ben Stokes and ex-India skipper Virat Kohli calling for changes to the rule

    Reuters
    Published : 16 May 2023, 05:21 AM
    Updated : 16 May 2023, 05:21 AM

    On-field umpires will no longer be required to give a soft signal before referring decisions to TV umpires, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday as it detailed several changes to playing conditions.

    On-field umpires would give a 'soft signal' based on their intuition when faced with a tight call, making a decision before asking the TV umpire to look at it again from different angles in slow motion.

    TV umpires would uphold the soft signal decision unless they have conclusive evidence to overturn it.

    The soft signal has attracted criticism in the past, with England Test captain Ben Stokes and ex-India skipper Virat Kohli calling for changes to the rule.

    The rule recently came under scrutiny during a Test match between Australia and South Africa in January, in which the Proteas were denied the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne after Simon Harmer's catch was cancelled out by the third umpire despite replays appearing inconclusive at best.

    "Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years," said Sourav Ganguly, chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee.

    "The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays."

    The ICC also said that helmets will be mandatory for "high-risk positions" - which include situations in which batters are facing fast bowlers, wicketkeepers are standing up to the stumps and fielders are close to the batter in front of the wicket.

    The ICC's new rules come into effect on June 1, meaning it will be applied in the June 7-11 World Test Championship between Australia and India at the Oval.

    RELATED STORIES
    Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - February 19, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins in action REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Australia's Cummins wants to play until he's 35
    The paceman played his first Test in 2011 but did not play his second until six years later as he was nursed through a series of injuries
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 3, 2019 General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match
    Schedule delay leaves World Cup without buzz five months out
    The lack of information, which is unusual for a major sporting event, might be annoying for fans planning to travel to India
    Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - February 17, 2023 Australia's David Warner walks off after losing his wicket to India's Mohammed Shami REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Warner in Ashes squad but Australia keep top order options open
    Warner has been under pressure after a poor run of form with the bat but returned after injury
    Pakistan Cricket Team/Facebook
    Pakistan may boycott World Cup if it loses Asia Cup hosting rights: PCB
    India, citing safety concerns, have ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup as PCB offered to let them play their matches in the UAE

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury