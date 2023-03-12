India's Kohli returns to form with painstaking hundred

Relief was writ large on Virat Kohli's face as he kissed the wedding ring dangling from a chain around his neck and looked skywards in a muted celebration after his drought-ending century in the fourth and final Test against Australia on Sunday.

After all, it was the modern batting great's first Test hundred since November 2019, when he used to be captain of the side as well.

Since that 136 in Kolkata against Bangladesh in what was the first ever day-night Test in India, Kohli had gone 41 innings without a Test hundred, with many wondering if the 34-year-old was past his prime.

Half a dozen test half-centuries in that lean period and centuries in other formats did little to address the concerns of his fans who have only high expectations from someone who now has 75 international hundreds, second only to compatriot Sachin Tendulkar's 100.

Kohli looked in good form in the second Test against Australia in Delhi but ended his slump in Ahmedabad which presented the best batting conditions in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.