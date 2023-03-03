    বাংলা

    Tamim wins toss, opts to bowl against England in second ODI

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 March 2023, 05:48 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2023, 05:48 AM

    Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first in the second ODI against England with an unchanged eleven from the first game.

    England made two changes as Sam Curran and Saqib Mahmood came in for Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket on Friday.

    The visitors won the first game by three wickets in a tight contest, thanks to a superb century by Dawid Malan.

    Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Taijul Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

    England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 James Vince, 5 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 6 Will Jacks, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Mark Wood

