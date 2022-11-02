Bangladesh bemoans denial of ‘fake fielding penalty’ in defeat to India

The Bangladesh camp is bemoaning not being awarded a fake fielding penalty after complaining about it as India earned a nervy 5-run win in a rain-curtailed contest at the T20 World Cup.

Chasing 185 to win, opener Litton Das was off to a flier with Nazmul Hossain Shanto at the other end and galloped away to 66 for no loss in 7 overs.

But rain swept in and shortened the innings to requiring 151 to win off 16 overs, still 85 runs shy of the target with 9 overs in hand at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

However, after Litton’s blazing 27-ball 60-run knock was cut short by a direct throw from KL Rahul, Bangladesh suffered a collapse and lost their momentum, never really recovering again despite valiant efforts from Nurul Hasan Sohan and Taskin Ahmed.