Stead says confidence hurt, backs New Zealand to rebound in Wellington

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has said his team are lacking confidence after their comprehensive defeat in the first Test against England but staff are backing the players to turn things around in the final match in Wellington.

A depleted New Zealand were beaten by 267 runs at Bay Oval with the best part of two days to spare, outplayed with bat, ball and in the field.

It was the Black Caps' first loss to England on home soil since 2008 and their fourth in succession against Ben Stokes' team, having been swept in the three-match series on tour last year.

"They're on a roll and playing with some real confidence," a mournful-looking Stead told reporters of England on Monday.