After neat glovework, Australia's Carey wants to contribute with bat

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey's neat glovework in the third Test against India has earned him praise from coach Andrew McDonald and the 31-year-old wants to be equally effective with the bat in the ongoing series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

McDonald said Carey put on "an absolute clinic" in Nagpur, where Australia triumphed by nine wickets to bounce back after back-to-back defeats in Nagpur and Delhi.

Carey conceded three byes in the match and stumped India captain Rohit Sharma, giving, McDonald believes, Australia "control of the game".

The 31-year-old said he spoke to several former Australia stumpers before arriving in India.