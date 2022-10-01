India's Bumrah set to miss T20 World Cup with injury

He played two 20-overs home matches against Australia earlier this month but skipped Wednesday's Twenty20 against South Africa after the injury flared up.

Local media quoted Indian board (BCCI) sources as saying Bumrah had now been ruled out of the World Cup, where 2007 champions India begin their campaign on Oct 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

But BCCI spokespersons declined to confirm if Bumrah had been ruled out of the World Cup, with secretary Jay Shah saying only that the bowler would miss the entire South Africa series.

"Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team," Shah said in a statement on Friday.