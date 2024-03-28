    বাংলা

    Stoinis, Agar lose Australia contracts

    Stoinis lost his spot in Australia's ODI team to Marnus Labuschagne during the World Cup in India

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2024, 03:15 PM
    Updated : 28 March 2024, 03:15 PM

    All-rounder Marcus Stoinis and spin bowler Ashton Agar have been dropped from Australia's contracts list for the 2024/25 season after falling out of favour with selectors. 

    Stoinis lost his spot in Australia's ODI team to Marnus Labuschagne during the World Cup in India and has not been seen in the team since, while left-arm spinner Agar has played only one international match in the past year. 

    The Western Australian duo were jettisoned from the 23-man central contracts list released on Thursday along with test opener Marcus Harris, paceman Michael Neser and the retiring David Warner. 

    The annual contracts list offers a snapshot of the pecking order in Australian cricket before the start of a new season, though players can be promoted into it based on performance during the season. 

    Queensland quick Xavier Bartlett is the sole new face on the list, rewarded after his impressive debut ODI series against West Indies and T20I debut against the Caribbean side in February. 

    Tasmania fast bowler Nathan Ellis, Western Australia all-rounder Aaron Hardie and white-ball batter Matt Short were retained after earning promotion during the last season. 

    "Matt, Aaron and Xavier have been extremely impressive in the early stages of their international careers," said selectors chief George Bailey in a statement. 

    "The panel believes they have strong futures and are deserved of their contracts as they work towards striving to become regulars in the Australian setup." 

    Australia, the ODI and test world champions, will bid for a second T20 World Cup title in the United States and Caribbean at the tournament starting in June.

    RELATED STORIES
    Second Test - West Indies v England - The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - March 16, 2022 Former West Indies player Chris Gayle watches from the stand
    Gayle wants Joseph in Windies squad for home World Cup
    The 24-year-old has played only two domestic T20 matches but Gayle says West Indies need Joseph's firepower at the World Cup
    Sammy keen to nail down specific roles for Windies bowlers ahead of home World Cup
    Sammy keen to nail down specific roles for Windies bowlers
    Cricket's shortest format remains a strong suit for West Indies, who won both their T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016 under Sammy's captaincy
    Athletes wear their new uniforms during a launch of the Australian Olympic Team uniform for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in Sydney, Australia, March 7, 2024.
    Feel good, go good: Australia's Paris kit has indigenous touch
    Australia unveiled the kit its athletes will wear at this year's Paris Olympics on Thursday with Chef de Mission Anna Meares
    Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Matthew Wade in action
    Australia's Wade itching for World Cup after New Zealand whitewash
    Australia completed a clean sweep of the three-match series on Sunday by winning a rain-affected clash by 27 runs at Eden Park

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin