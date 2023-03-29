Pakistan could play their 2023 ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh, ESPNCricinfo reports.
The Asia Cup hybrid model was considered as a possible solution during the International Cricket Council meetings last week, despite the fact that India is the tournament's host and there are difficult diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup, but India will play their games at a neutral venue.
During board meetings held in Dubai last week, members informally discussed the notion of having Bangladesh host Pakistan's matches; no official action has been taken, according to the article.
India not participating in an Asia Cup in Pakistan could have an impact on the ICC Champions Trophy, which will be played in Pakistan in February 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board has been quick to point out.
According to ESPNCricinfo, the Asian Cricket Council agreed in principle to examine a hybrid concept that would allow the tournament to be held in Pakistan but have India's matches be played at a neutral site that has not yet been determined.
The UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, and perhaps England are possibilities. The neutral site will host both the India-Pakistan games and the final, should India advance.
The PCB then suggested in informal negotiations that the World Cup could also use that technique.
The premier international competition is slated to begin on Oct 5 at 11 venues throughout India. But, the PCB has been stating for some time that India's decision towards the Asia Cup will determine whether they participate in that event, or how they will participate.
Bangladesh has been suggested as an option due to its close proximity to India and because it will not present a difficult logistical hurdle to overcome.