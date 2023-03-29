During board meetings held in Dubai last week, members informally discussed the notion of having Bangladesh host Pakistan's matches; no official action has been taken, according to the article.

India not participating in an Asia Cup in Pakistan could have an impact on the ICC Champions Trophy, which will be played in Pakistan in February 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board has been quick to point out.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Asian Cricket Council agreed in principle to examine a hybrid concept that would allow the tournament to be held in Pakistan but have India's matches be played at a neutral site that has not yet been determined.