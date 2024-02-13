India's Kuldeep says fit-again Jadeja available for third England Test

India's Ravindra Jadeja is making steady progress in training after a hamstring injury and the experienced all-rounder would be available for this week's third Test against England in Rajkot, spinner Kuldeep Yadav said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Jadeja sustained the problem on the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad which England won and missed the second of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam where the hosts drew level at 1-1 last week.

Jadeja had been recalled to the Indian squad with selectors keeping an eye on his fitness before the third test which begins on Thursday.

"He's doing his routine. He did one session yesterday as well. I think he's available," Kuldeep told reporters.