England 218 all out in final Test against India

Electing to bat, England were all out for 218 in their first innings in the fifth and final Test against India on Thursday.

Opener Zak Crawley topscored for the tourists with a rapid 79, but no other batters managed a half-century.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 5-72.

India hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.