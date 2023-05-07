Slingy Pathirana can be Sri Lanka's asset with reduced workload: Dhoni

"I personally think he is not someone who should play a lot of red-ball cricket," Dhoni said alluding to the rigour of Test cricket.

"I think he shouldn't even get close to it. Even in white-ball cricket, he should play the 50-over version as less as possible."

Sri Lanka should use him sporadically and only for showpiece events organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Dhoni said.

"Make sure he is fit and available for all ICC tournaments and he will be a great asset for Sri Lanka. Not to forget, he is a really young boy."

Pathirana has played only one T20 International match and went unsold at the auction ahead of last year's IPL before Chennai brought him to replace an injured Adam Milne.

The right-arm bowler played just two matches last year but has 10 wickets from seven matches this season with an economy rate of 7.60.