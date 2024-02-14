    বাংলা

    Shakib ruled out of Sri Lanka series, Mahmudullah returns and Aliss gets surprise call-up

    The 27-year-old Aliss has attracted the spectators’ attention with his variety of skills in the ongoing BPL tournament

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Feb 2024, 09:08 PM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2024, 09:08 PM

    All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be available for most of the time during Bangladesh’s upcoming two limited-over home series against Sri Lanka next month because of his eye problem.

    Shakib, who gave up captaincy for the problem, will miss the entire T20 series while he will not be available for the first two matches of the ODI series against the Sri Lankans, Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

    Spinner Aliss Al Islam has got a maiden call-up to the T20 squad.

    The selectors have kept faith in him considering the shortage of a mystery spinner in the country's cricket. The 27-year-old has attracted the spectators’ attention with his variety of skills in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League tournament.

    The board has announced the ODI and the T20 squads against the Sri Lankans keeping the veteran batsman Mahmudullah Riyad.

    His return to the ODI side is nothing unusual. Mahmudullah missed Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand due to an injury after his remarkable performance in the last ODI World Cup.

    The 38-year-old cricketer has made a return to T20 after one and a half years. He last played the T20 edition cricket for the country in the last Asia Cup in September 2022.

    The board has brought six changes to the T20 squad against Sri Lanka since the New Zealand tour.

    The selectors have retained two openers Anamul Haque and Mohammad Naim Sheikh, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and pace sensation Taskin Ahmed.

    Taskin and Taijul both have made a return to both the ODI and the T20 squads while Hasan Mahmud and Afif Hossain have been dropped from the both formats.

    Bangladesh T20I squad:

    Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Muhammad Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Aliss Al Islam

    Bangladesh ODI squad (first two matches):

    Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Kumer Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina appoints her new cabinet with swathe of changes in portfolios
    Hasina unveils her top team
    AH Mahmood Ali is the new finance minister, while Hasan Mahmud is the new foreign minister in a swathe of changes
    130 MPs fail to make it to new parliament
    130 MPs fail to make it to new parliament
    The voters took the activities of the MPs into consideration, where many candidates fell behind, according to analysts
    Shakib strikes on polling debut in Magura
    Shakib strikes on polling debut
    The cricket superstar bagged over 179,000 votes than his nearest rival to secure the Magura-1 seat
    Shakib tags along with Hasina for campaign rally in Faridpur
    Shakib joins Hasina's campaign rally in Faridpur
    The Awami League nominee for Magura-1 accompanied the prime minister on stage to rally support for the ruling party's candidates in the district

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps