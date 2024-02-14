Shakib ruled out of Sri Lanka series, Mahmudullah returns and Aliss gets surprise call-up

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be available for most of the time during Bangladesh’s upcoming two limited-over home series against Sri Lanka next month because of his eye problem.
Shakib, who gave up captaincy for the problem, will miss the entire T20 series while he will not be available for the first two matches of the ODI series against the Sri Lankans, Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Tuesday.
Spinner Aliss Al Islam has got a maiden call-up to the T20 squad.
The selectors have kept faith in him considering the shortage of a mystery spinner in the country's cricket. The 27-year-old has attracted the spectators’ attention with his variety of skills in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League tournament.
The board has announced the ODI and the T20 squads against the Sri Lankans keeping the veteran batsman Mahmudullah Riyad.
His return to the ODI side is nothing unusual. Mahmudullah missed Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand due to an injury after his remarkable performance in the last ODI World Cup.
The 38-year-old cricketer has made a return to T20 after one and a half years. He last played the T20 edition cricket for the country in the last Asia Cup in September 2022.
The board has brought six changes to the T20 squad against Sri Lanka since the New Zealand tour.
The selectors have retained two openers Anamul Haque and Mohammad Naim Sheikh, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and pace sensation Taskin Ahmed.
Taskin and Taijul both have made a return to both the ODI and the T20 squads while Hasan Mahmud and Afif Hossain have been dropped from the both formats.
Bangladesh T20I squad:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Muhammad Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Aliss Al Islam
Bangladesh ODI squad (first two matches):
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Kumer Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman