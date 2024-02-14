Shakib ruled out of Sri Lanka series, Mahmudullah returns and Aliss gets surprise call-up

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be available for most of the time during Bangladesh’s upcoming two limited-over home series against Sri Lanka next month because of his eye problem.

Shakib, who gave up captaincy for the problem, will miss the entire T20 series while he will not be available for the first two matches of the ODI series against the Sri Lankans, Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Spinner Aliss Al Islam has got a maiden call-up to the T20 squad.

The selectors have kept faith in him considering the shortage of a mystery spinner in the country's cricket. The 27-year-old has attracted the spectators’ attention with his variety of skills in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League tournament.

The board has announced the ODI and the T20 squads against the Sri Lankans keeping the veteran batsman Mahmudullah Riyad.