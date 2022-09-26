India captain Rohit keeps faith in Bhuvneshwar and Harshal

India captain Rohit Sharma acknowledges bowling in the death overs remains a concern for them but backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel to regain their mojo ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Even a 2-1 series victory against 20-overs world champions Australia could not gloss over India's struggles to contain the runs in the final overs which also hurt their Asia Cup campaign earlier this month.

Bhuvneshwar, known for his clever bowling particularly in the final overs, has looked a shadow of himself in recent times though remains part of the World Cup squad.