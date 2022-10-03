Australia's David hopes to inspire others on unusual career path

Forced to carve out a career outside the professional ranks, T20 specialist Tim David gave little thought to playing for Australia until just before his surprise selection in the World Cup squad.

The Singapore-born 26-year-old is now relishing being part of the Australian setup and scored his first half-century for the defending world T20 champions in last week's six-wicket defeat by India in Hyderabad.

At 6-ft 5-in, David is a towering finishing batsman but might be more remarkable for being the only player in the Australian squad without a state or national contract.