England's Anderson not expecting to play all five Ashes Tests

Veteran fast bowler James Anderson said he does not expect to play all five matches at next month's home Ashes series against Australia.

Anderson is England's leading bowler in Tests, with 685 wickets, and is crucial to their chances after fellow pacer Jofra Archer was ruled out of the Ashes with an elbow injury.

The 40-year-old suffered a groin injury playing for Lancashire last week but has said he expects to be fit for the five-match series, which spans just over six weeks and begins at Edgbaston from June 16.

"I think playing all five is a little bit optimistic," Anderson told British media.