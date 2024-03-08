India stretch lead after Rohit and Gill depart

India lost centurions Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill soon after lunch but stretched their lead to 158 on day two of the fifth and final Test against England on Friday.

England captain Ben Stokes resumed bowling after eight months to take a wicket with his first ball, and James Anderson inched closer to his 700th Test wicket, but India, at 376-3 at tea, looked in control of the match.

Sarfaraz Khan, 56, and debutant Devdutt Padikkal, 44, have added 97 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket for the hosts, who hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.