Bangladesh batter Mominul, pacer Khaled soar in Test rankings

Mominul jumped eight spots in the rankings to the 50th position after playing an unbeaten knock in the second innings of the Sylhet Test against Sri Lanka although the Tigers lost by 328 runs.

Among the pacers, Khaled climbed eight spots to 89th thanks to his four-wicket haul in the same game.

The first Test proved challenging for Bangladesh, who struggled to mount a substantial response to Sri Lanka's dominance. The team failed to produce a half-century in their first innings, with only Mominul providing resistance in the second innings with an unbeaten 87 runs after coming in at 4.

Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya De Silva ascended 15 spots to a career best 14th place in the rankings with back-to-back centuries in the first Test.

Left-handed Kamindu Mendis re-entered the rankings for Test batters, taking the 64th position, also with two centuries in Sylhet.