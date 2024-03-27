    বাংলা

    Bangladesh batter Mominul, pacer Khaled soar in Test rankings

    Mominul jumps eight spots in the latest rankings with unbeaten 87 in the first Test against Sri Lanka

    Sports Desk
    Published : 27 March 2024, 05:30 PM
    Updated : 27 March 2024, 05:30 PM

    Former Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has leapt in the latest list of Test batters released by the International Cricket Council while pacer Khaled Ahmed moved up among the bowlers.

    Mominul jumped eight spots in the rankings to the 50th position after playing an unbeaten knock in the second innings of the Sylhet Test against Sri Lanka although the Tigers lost by 328 runs.

    Among the pacers, Khaled climbed eight spots to 89th thanks to his four-wicket haul in the same game.

    The first Test proved challenging for Bangladesh, who struggled to mount a substantial response to Sri Lanka's dominance. The team failed to produce a half-century in their first innings, with only Mominul providing resistance in the second innings with an unbeaten 87 runs after coming in at 4.

    Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya De Silva ascended 15 spots to a career best 14th place in the rankings with back-to-back centuries in the first Test.

    Left-handed Kamindu Mendis re-entered the rankings for Test batters, taking the 64th position, also with two centuries in Sylhet.

    New Zealand's Kane Williamson, England's Joe Root and Pakistan's Babar Azam respectively have retained the top three positions in the Test batsmen rankings.

    Among the bowlers, India's Ravichandran Ashwin has topped the list. Australia's Josh Hazelwood and India's Jasprit Bumrah have jointly stayed in the second position while South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has taken the number three position.

    India's Ravindra Jadeja topped the list of the all-rounders while ace Bangladesh all-rounder

    Shakib Al Hasan retained the number three position. Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz jumped one spot to take the 14th position in the rankings.

