Hope and Powell split Windies white-ball captaincy

Shai Hope will take over as West Indies one-day captain while Rovman Powell will lead the side in Twenty20 Internationals, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said.

Nicholas Pooran, who had captained both white-ball teams, stepped down in November after West Indies' first-round exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The new captains will begin their tenures next month in the limited-overs leg of their South Africa tour, which also features two tests.

Kraigg Brathwaite remains captain of the test side.