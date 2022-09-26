Bangladesh beat Ireland to win Women’s T20 WC Qualifier title again

Bangladesh have won their third straight ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier title with a thrilling seven-run victory over Ireland in the final in Abu Dhabi.

Nigar Sultana & Co on Sunday defended just 120 runs in the finale, which became a mere formality after both teams had already qualified for the World Cup to be held in South Africa next year.

Rumana Ahmed took three wickets while Sanjida Akter Meghla, Nahida Akter and Shohely Akhter took two wickets apiece to restrict Ireland to 113 for nine after 20 overs.