Bangladesh beat Ireland to win Women’s T20 WC Qualifier title again

Bangladesh have won their third straight ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier title with a thrilling seven-run victory over Ireland in the final in Abu Dhabi.
Nigar Sultana & Co on Sunday defended just 120 runs in the finale, which became a mere formality after both teams had already qualified for the World Cup to be held in South Africa next year.
Rumana Ahmed took three wickets while Sanjida Akter Meghla, Nahida Akter and Shohely Akhter took two wickets apiece to restrict Ireland to 113 for nine after 20 overs.
After Nigar chose batting, Bangladesh posted the below par total with the loss of eight wickets riding on Fargana Hoque's 61 off 55 balls. A lack of support amid the regular fall of wickets at the other end meant that Fargana could not accelerate much.
Rumana (21 off 20) was the only other Bangladeshi batter to make double digits as Ireland bowled tight.
Skipper Laura Delany starred with the ball with three for 27 while Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray took a couple of wickets each.
Sanjida and Nahida then reduced Ireland to 24 for three, taking out the cream of their top order. Delany and Eimear Richardson tried to put up a fight, but Bangladesh struck again to sink Ireland further.
Kelly and Murray injected late momentum into the Ireland innings, taking them from 76 for eight to within touching distance of the target. The partnership gave Ireland hopes of a title win at the qualifiers, but they eventually fell short when the team needed 15 runs off the final over.