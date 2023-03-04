Australia's Smith has no full-time captaincy ambition

Steve Smith has no ambition to be Australia's full-time captain again, the 33-year-old said after leading the team to a nine-wicket victory in the third Test against India on Friday.

Smith led Australia between 2014 and 2018 before he was stripped off the honour following a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

He remains Pat Cummins's deputy since the paceman became Test captain in November 2021 and has stepped in three times to lead Australia since then.