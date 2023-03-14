Shadab to lead new-look Pakistan team against Afghanistan with seniors rested

All-rounder Shadab Khan has been named Pakistan captain for the Twenty20 series against Afghanistan in the absence of regular skipper Babar Azam who has been rested along with several other senior players, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday.

Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have also been rested as the PCB looks to manage their workloads with one eye on the T20 World Cup next year.

Babar and Rizwan have been an integral part of the team, while Zaman, Rauf and Afridi have battled injuries.