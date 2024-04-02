    বাংলা

    Villa's Watkins to miss Man City game due to injury

    The England international was replaced during Villa's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Published : 2 April 2024, 02:29 PM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 02:29 PM

    Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins will miss Wednesday's Premier League game at Manchester City due to a hamstring injury, Villa manager Unai Emery said on Tuesday. 

    The England international was replaced during Villa's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. 

    "Ollie’s injury is a small injury. With some days' rest, maybe he could be available for the next match," Emery told reporters. 

    Watkins is Villa's top scorer with 16 league goals in 30 appearances this season, seven more than second-highest scorer Douglas Luiz. 

    Midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who returned to training last week after suffering a foot injury, will also miss the trip to the champions. 

