England ride fifties to lead of 368 in first Test

England rode a trio of half centuries to a strong position with a lead of 368 runs after the second session on the third day of the day-night first test against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Harry Brook, Joe Root and Ben Foakes all reached 50 only to depart soon afterwards as a resilient New Zealand kept pegging back the tourists, ultimately reducing them to 349 for eight in their second innings at the dinner break.

Ollie Pope earlier fell one run short of the half century mark as he led an early onslaught of England's trademark "bazball" against an under-strength home bowling attack.