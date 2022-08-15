UAE T20 league organisers hoping to minimise schedule clashes

Organisers of a new Twenty20 league in the United Arab Emirates are working with their counterparts in Australia and South Africa to minimise the impact of scheduling clashes with their competitions, a top official said.

The International League T20 (ILT20), which launches in January, will be the second most lucrative Twenty20 tournament after the trend-setting Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of player remuneration.

The inaugural edition of the six-team competition, however, coincides with another new Twenty20 league in South Africa, Cricket Australia (CA)'s Big Bash League and the Bangladesh Premier League.

Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), said the Jan. 6 to Feb. 12 window for the tournament had been selected because it presented "optimal playing conditions in the UAE".