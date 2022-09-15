Afghanistan pick uncapped fast bowler Safi for T20 World Cup

Leg-spinner Qais Ahmad was recalled, having last played a T20 international for the Afghans in March against Bangladesh.

Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat and Noor Ahmad were dropped from the 17-member squad that made the Super Four stage of the recently-concluded Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

"The Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to build up things nicely for the much-important global event in Australia," chief selector Noor Malikzai said in a statement.

"Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from injury (broken finger) and we are happy to have him available for the WT20, he... offers an additional batting option to our middle order.