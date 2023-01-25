    বাংলা

    Door open for Stokes to end ODI retirement and play World Cup: Mott

    England’s white-ball coach says Stokes can join the team’s title defence at the 50-overs World Cup this year

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2023, 12:10 PM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2023, 12:10 PM

    The door is open for Test captain Ben Stokes to end his retirement from one-day internationals and join England's title defence at the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year, white-ball coach Matthew Mott said.

    Stokes was named Player of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final when England beat New Zealand at Lord's and was their top-scorer in the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

    He decided to quit one-day cricket last year citing his workload but Mott said he would be happy to discuss the situation if things changed ahead of the World Cup in October-November.

    "The door is always open for a player of that quality but we are also very aware that his main focus is red-ball cricket as the captain," Mott told reporters ahead of the three-match ODI series in South Africa beginning on Friday.

    "We respect that and when he's ready to chat, we'll do that."

    Mott said he had discussed the issue with limited-overs captain Jos Buttler and director of England men's cricket Rob Key and they had not set a cut-off date for Stokes to make up his mind.

    "... we need to keep a really flexible, open mind to players and when we sit down to pick that 15 for the World Cup, we want to pick the best players possible," he added.

    Ahead of the series against South Africa, Mott said fit-again speedster Jofra Archer was "frothing to play" after nearly two years on the sidelines.

    "Having watched him from a distance, I think he's one of the most exciting things to have happened in cricket for the last decade," Mott said.

    "The best thing I can say is that we have a general plan of what it (Archer's schedule) might look like.

    "We will work through it with him, see how his body is coping. I definitely think he is a high priority and he will be managed as well as possible."

    ODI Cricke
    RELATED STORIES
    The shadow of a man falls on a backdrop with the logo of the Indian cricket board BCCI before the start of a news conference to announce its cricket team's coach, in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2019.
    Women's IPL franchises fetch $572 million for BCCI
    Since 2018, the Indian cricket board has been staging a three-team Women's T20 Challenge alongside the hugely popular IPL
    South Africa's Lutho Sipamla celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Chris Woakes in an ODI at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa on February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
    S Africa need series whitewash in chase of WC qualification
    South Africa are languishing behind in the World Cup Super League standings
    Shubman Gill/Facebook
    Opener Gill's maturity impresses India captain Rohit
    Gill and fellow centurion Rohit forged a 212-run stand to set up a 3-0 series sweep as India dethroned New Zealand as the top-ranked one-day team
    Arthur set to return as Pakistan coach, says PCB chief
    Arthur set to return as Pakistan coach
    Former South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka coach Arthur was in charge of the Pakistan team between 2016 and 2019

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher