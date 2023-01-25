Door open for Stokes to end ODI retirement and play World Cup: Mott

The door is open for Test captain Ben Stokes to end his retirement from one-day internationals and join England's title defence at the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year, white-ball coach Matthew Mott said.

Stokes was named Player of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final when England beat New Zealand at Lord's and was their top-scorer in the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

He decided to quit one-day cricket last year citing his workload but Mott said he would be happy to discuss the situation if things changed ahead of the World Cup in October-November.