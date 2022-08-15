Cricket Australia target sport's inclusion at 2032 Olympics

Cricket Australia have targeted the inclusion of the sport at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics as part of a strategic plan to expand participation and maintain the game's position at the heart of the country's sporting culture.

The ambitious "Where the Game Grows" plan released on Monday aims to double the number of children aged five to 12 playing the game to 210,000 over the next five years, with girls making up 60,000 of that tally.

Another of the targets is to get cricket back into the Olympics for the first time since 1900 - if that goal has not already been achieved at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Cricket has been shortlisted for possible inclusion at the 2028 Olympics along eight other sports and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will make a presentation to organisers later this month.

The host city can include any sport but needs the approval of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).