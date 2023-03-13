Head leads Australia's fight as draw looms in Ahmedabad

Travis Head made an unbeaten 45 to lead Australia's bid to force a draw in the fourth and final Test against India in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Australia lost nightwatchman Matt Kuhnemann en route to 73 for one at lunch, still 18 behind India, who are 2-1 ahead in the series.

Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 22 having raised 59 runs with Head for the second wicket.