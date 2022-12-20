Removing fear of failure has helped England, says McCullum

England head coach Brendon McCullum said removing the fear of failure has helped the talent in his team come through after they became the first Test side to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan on Tuesday.

England comfortably chased a target of 167 to win the third and final match in Karachi, adding to their wins in Rawalpindi and Multan.

The high-risk high-reward approach that has brought England nine wins from 10 Tests has been dubbed 'Bazball' in a nod to McCullum's style but the New Zealander shifted the credit to new captain Ben Stokes.

"The side is very much in the image of the skipper," McCullum told Sky Sports. "He wants the guys to go out there and play with as much freedom as they can.