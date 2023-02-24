England's Brook, Root hammer New Zealand on Day 1 in Wellington

With 807 runs from nine innings, his batting average now tops 100 at a strike-rate of nearly a-run-a-ball.

Former Indian cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar has the record for most runs, 912, in first six Tests, while Australian legend Donald Bradman scored 862 runs. Brook can surpass both over the course of the ongoing Test.

"We've got them (New Zealand) on the back foot now; hopefully we can carry that on in the next few days," the 24-year-old Brook said.

Root sealed his 29th century with the last ball of the day, charging fast bowler Neil Wagner and flicking two off his pads.

New Zealand's bowlers had no answer for the pair, despite taking three wickets in the first hour after captain Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bowl on a grassy wicket.

England's 'Bazball' aggression was temporarily shelved as Brook and Root played a steadying hand in the morning but it soon returned after they survived to lunch at 101 for three.

The pair began hitting out after the break, reserving special punishment for Wagner, who was also roughed up in the series-opening defeat in Mount Maunganui.

He was wicketless for 101 runs at stumps, having conceded nearly six an over.

Part-time seamer Daryl Mitchell was also feasted upon, conceding nearly seven runs an over.

RUNS GALORE AFTER TEA

When on 31, former England captain Root survived an lbw review by inches, with the technology showing Matt Henry's ball hitting leg stump - yet not enough to over-rule the umpire. That was about as close as New Zealand got to breaking up the pair.