Rony goes as Tigers eye big total against Ireland in T20 opener

Ireland have won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first in the opening T20 game in Chattogram as the hosts look to continue their winning run in the format following the rout of England.

Coming into the series on the back of a 2-0 win in the ODI series in Sylhet, Shakib Al Hasan said he would have opted to field first had he won the toss at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.