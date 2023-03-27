    বাংলা

    Rony goes as Tigers eye big total against Ireland in T20 opener

    Bangladesh reach 150 in the 14th over with a total of 200 on the cards

    Sports Correspondent
    Published : 27 March 2023, 07:52 AM
    Updated : 27 March 2023, 07:52 AM

    Ireland have won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first in the opening T20 game in Chattogram as the hosts look to continue their winning run in the format following the rout of England.

    Coming into the series on the back of a 2-0 win in the ODI series in Sylhet, Shakib Al Hasan said he would have opted to field first had he won the toss at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.

    Bangladesh decided against handing legspinner Rishad Hossain a debut and went with a tried and tested line-up for the game.

    The Tigers won three of the last five 20-over encounters against Ireland who won one, while the last game produced no result.

    Bangladesh 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Rony Talukdar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Hasan Mahmud.

    Ireland 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Craig Young, 10 Graham Hume, 11 Ben White.

