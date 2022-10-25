Roy back in England ODI squad for Australia tour after T20 snub

Opening batsman Jason Roy has been named in the England squad for their one-day tour of Australia after being omitted from the T20 team currently taking part in the World Cup.

Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood join test captain Ben Stokes, who recently retired from international one-day cricket, in being omitted as they begin preparations for the test trip to Pakistan in December.

Roy, who was an integral part of the England side who won the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil, was dropped from the T20 side after a run of poor international form and a lack of runs for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred last summer.