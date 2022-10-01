Salt sinks Pakistan as England force series decider

England's Phil Salt scored a blistering half-century as the visitors raced to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in their sixth Twenty20 clash in Lahore on Friday to level the seven-match series at 3-3.

Salt, who had struggled for runs coming into the game, looked in ominous form from the outset when he opened his innings with two fours before helping England bring up 100 in just seven overs with a six off Aamer Jamal.

Alex Hales gave him support with a breezy 27 while Dawid Malan contributed 26, with both batsmen falling to the leg-spin of Shadab Khan.