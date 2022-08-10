Boult released from NZ contract to spend more time at home

World class fast bowler Trent Boult was released from his central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) at his own request on Wednesday so he can spend less time travelling and more time at home with his family.

The 33-year-old, who has played 70 tests and 137 limited overs internationals since 2011, will continue to play for his country but have a "significantly reduced role", NZC said.

"This has been a really tough decision for me ... playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I'm so proud of everything I've been able to achieve," Boult said in an NZC statement.

"Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket."